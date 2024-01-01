50 Bulgarian levs to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert BGN to BTN at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = Nu.45.71 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:43
BGN to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BTN
1 BGN to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High47.003347.9811
Low45.462045.4620
Average46.274347.0432
Change-2.05%-4.45%
1 BGN to BTN stats

The performance of BGN to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 47.0033 and a 30 day low of 45.4620. This means the 30 day average was 46.2743. The change for BGN to BTN was -2.05.

The performance of BGN to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 47.9811 and a 90 day low of 45.4620. This means the 90 day average was 47.0432. The change for BGN to BTN was -4.45.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9441.6951.3981.5341.3380.7918.026
1 EUR1.05911.7951.4811.6261.4170.83719.098
1 NZD0.590.55710.8250.9050.7890.46610.637
1 CAD0.7150.6751.21211.0980.9570.56512.898

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BGN45.71210 BTN
5 BGN228.56050 BTN
10 BGN457.12100 BTN
20 BGN914.24200 BTN
50 BGN2,285.60500 BTN
100 BGN4,571.21000 BTN
250 BGN11,428.02500 BTN
500 BGN22,856.05000 BTN
1000 BGN45,712.10000 BTN
2000 BGN91,424.20000 BTN
5000 BGN228,560.50000 BTN
10000 BGN457,121.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Bulgarian Lev
1 BTN0.02188 BGN
5 BTN0.10938 BGN
10 BTN0.21876 BGN
20 BTN0.43752 BGN
50 BTN1.09381 BGN
100 BTN2.18761 BGN
250 BTN5.46902 BGN
500 BTN10.93805 BGN
1000 BTN21.87610 BGN
2000 BTN43.75220 BGN
5000 BTN109.38050 BGN
10000 BTN218.76100 BGN