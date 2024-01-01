20 Bulgarian levs to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert BGN to BOB at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = Bs3.733 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:37
Track the exchange rate

BGN to BOB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BOB
1 BGN to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.86123.9599
Low3.72633.7263
Average3.80103.8728
Change-2.97%-5.26%
View full history

1 BGN to BOB stats

The performance of BGN to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8612 and a 30 day low of 3.7263. This means the 30 day average was 3.8010. The change for BGN to BOB was -2.97.

The performance of BGN to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.9599 and a 90 day low of 3.7263. This means the 90 day average was 3.8728. The change for BGN to BOB was -5.26.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6961.3981.5361.3380.7918.05
1 EUR1.05911.7951.481.6261.4170.83719.111
1 NZD0.590.55710.8250.9060.7890.46610.645
1 CAD0.7150.6751.21311.0980.9570.56512.909

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bolivian Boliviano
1 BGN3.73271 BOB
5 BGN18.66355 BOB
10 BGN37.32710 BOB
20 BGN74.65420 BOB
50 BGN186.63550 BOB
100 BGN373.27100 BOB
250 BGN933.17750 BOB
500 BGN1,866.35500 BOB
1000 BGN3,732.71000 BOB
2000 BGN7,465.42000 BOB
5000 BGN18,663.55000 BOB
10000 BGN37,327.10000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Bulgarian Lev
1 BOB0.26790 BGN
5 BOB1.33951 BGN
10 BOB2.67902 BGN
20 BOB5.35804 BGN
50 BOB13.39510 BGN
100 BOB26.79020 BGN
250 BOB66.97550 BGN
500 BOB133.95100 BGN
1000 BOB267.90200 BGN
2000 BOB535.80400 BGN
5000 BOB1,339.51000 BGN
10000 BOB2,679.02000 BGN