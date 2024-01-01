1 Bulgarian lev to Bermudan dollars

Convert BGN to BMD at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = $0.5410 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:34
BGN to BMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BMD
1 BGN to BMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.55880.5722
Low0.53830.5383
Average0.54950.5602
Change-2.60%-5.12%
1 BGN to BMD stats

The performance of BGN to BMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5588 and a 30 day low of 0.5383. This means the 30 day average was 0.5495. The change for BGN to BMD was -2.60.

The performance of BGN to BMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5722 and a 90 day low of 0.5383. This means the 90 day average was 0.5602. The change for BGN to BMD was -5.12.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bermudan Dollar
1 BGN0.54104 BMD
5 BGN2.70519 BMD
10 BGN5.41038 BMD
20 BGN10.82076 BMD
50 BGN27.05190 BMD
100 BGN54.10380 BMD
250 BGN135.25950 BMD
500 BGN270.51900 BMD
1000 BGN541.03800 BMD
2000 BGN1,082.07600 BMD
5000 BGN2,705.19000 BMD
10000 BGN5,410.38000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BMD1.84830 BGN
5 BMD9.24150 BGN
10 BMD18.48300 BGN
20 BMD36.96600 BGN
50 BMD92.41500 BGN
100 BMD184.83000 BGN
250 BMD462.07500 BGN
500 BMD924.15000 BGN
1000 BMD1,848.30000 BGN
2000 BMD3,696.60000 BGN
5000 BMD9,241.50000 BGN
10000 BMD18,483.00000 BGN