5,000 Bangladeshi takas to Vanuatu vatus

Convert BDT to VUV at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = VT1.023 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:02
BDT to VUV conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

VUV
1 BDT to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.02621.0262
Low1.00550.9864
Average1.01431.0032
Change1.73%2.25%
1 BDT to VUV stats

The performance of BDT to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0262 and a 30 day low of 1.0055. This means the 30 day average was 1.0143. The change for BDT to VUV was 1.73.

The performance of BDT to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0262 and a 90 day low of 0.9864. This means the 90 day average was 1.0032. The change for BDT to VUV was 2.25.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Vanuatu Vatu
1 BDT1.02292 VUV
5 BDT5.11460 VUV
10 BDT10.22920 VUV
20 BDT20.45840 VUV
50 BDT51.14600 VUV
100 BDT102.29200 VUV
250 BDT255.73000 VUV
500 BDT511.46000 VUV
1000 BDT1,022.92000 VUV
2000 BDT2,045.84000 VUV
5000 BDT5,114.60000 VUV
10000 BDT10,229.20000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Bangladeshi Taka
1 VUV0.97759 BDT
5 VUV4.88797 BDT
10 VUV9.77594 BDT
20 VUV19.55188 BDT
50 VUV48.87970 BDT
100 VUV97.75940 BDT
250 VUV244.39850 BDT
500 VUV488.79700 BDT
1000 VUV977.59400 BDT
2000 VUV1,955.18800 BDT
5000 VUV4,887.97000 BDT
10000 VUV9,775.94000 BDT