100 Bangladeshi takas to Ugandan shillings

Convert BDT to UGX at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = Ush30.81 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UGX
1 BDT to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High30.806931.2429
Low30.612930.6129
Average30.671430.8702
Change0.35%-1.31%
View full history

1 BDT to UGX stats

The performance of BDT to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 30.8069 and a 30 day low of 30.6129. This means the 30 day average was 30.6714. The change for BDT to UGX was 0.35.

The performance of BDT to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 31.2429 and a 90 day low of 30.6129. This means the 90 day average was 30.8702. The change for BDT to UGX was -1.31.

Track market ratesView BDT to UGX chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9461.53758.8590.79184.411.3997.24
1 EUR1.05711.62562.240.83689.261.487.655
1 AUD0.6510.615138.30.51554.9260.9114.711
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4340.0240.123

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Ugandan Shilling
1 BDT30.80690 UGX
5 BDT154.03450 UGX
10 BDT308.06900 UGX
20 BDT616.13800 UGX
50 BDT1,540.34500 UGX
100 BDT3,080.69000 UGX
250 BDT7,701.72500 UGX
500 BDT15,403.45000 UGX
1000 BDT30,806.90000 UGX
2000 BDT61,613.80000 UGX
5000 BDT154,034.50000 UGX
10000 BDT308,069.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bangladeshi Taka
1 UGX0.03246 BDT
5 UGX0.16230 BDT
10 UGX0.32460 BDT
20 UGX0.64921 BDT
50 UGX1.62301 BDT
100 UGX3.24603 BDT
250 UGX8.11508 BDT
500 UGX16.23015 BDT
1000 UGX32.46030 BDT
2000 UGX64.92060 BDT
5000 UGX162.30150 BDT
10000 UGX324.60300 BDT