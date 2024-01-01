250 Bangladeshi takas to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert BDT to PYG at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = ₲65.53 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:14
BDT to PYG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PYG
1 BDT to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High66.869666.8696
Low65.079663.6013
Average65.779165.2398
Change-1.19%2.91%
1 BDT to PYG stats

The performance of BDT to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 66.8696 and a 30 day low of 65.0796. This means the 30 day average was 65.7791. The change for BDT to PYG was -1.19.

The performance of BDT to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 66.8696 and a 90 day low of 63.6013. This means the 90 day average was 65.2398. The change for BDT to PYG was 2.91.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9441.53658.8650.79184.4121.47.24
1 EUR1.05911.62762.3350.83789.3891.4837.666
1 AUD0.6510.615138.3120.51554.940.9114.712
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4340.0240.123

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Paraguayan Guarani
1 BDT65.53100 PYG
5 BDT327.65500 PYG
10 BDT655.31000 PYG
20 BDT1,310.62000 PYG
50 BDT3,276.55000 PYG
100 BDT6,553.10000 PYG
250 BDT16,382.75000 PYG
500 BDT32,765.50000 PYG
1000 BDT65,531.00000 PYG
2000 BDT131,062.00000 PYG
5000 BDT327,655.00000 PYG
10000 BDT655,310.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PYG0.01526 BDT
5 PYG0.07630 BDT
10 PYG0.15260 BDT
20 PYG0.30520 BDT
50 PYG0.76300 BDT
100 PYG1.52599 BDT
250 PYG3.81498 BDT
500 PYG7.62995 BDT
1000 PYG15.25990 BDT
2000 PYG30.51980 BDT
5000 PYG76.29950 BDT
10000 PYG152.59900 BDT