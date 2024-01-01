1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Omani rials

Convert BDT to OMR at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = ر.ع.0.003222 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:01
BDT to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

OMR
1 BDT to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00320.0032
Low0.00320.0032
Average0.00320.0032
Change-0.02%-0.29%
1 BDT to OMR stats

The performance of BDT to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0032 and a 30 day low of 0.0032. This means the 30 day average was 0.0032. The change for BDT to OMR was -0.02.

The performance of BDT to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0032 and a 90 day low of 0.0032. This means the 90 day average was 0.0032. The change for BDT to OMR was -0.29.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Omani Rial
1 BDT0.00322 OMR
5 BDT0.01611 OMR
10 BDT0.03222 OMR
20 BDT0.06444 OMR
50 BDT0.16109 OMR
100 BDT0.32219 OMR
250 BDT0.80547 OMR
500 BDT1.61094 OMR
1000 BDT3.22189 OMR
2000 BDT6.44378 OMR
5000 BDT16.10945 OMR
10000 BDT32.21890 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bangladeshi Taka
1 OMR310.37700 BDT
5 OMR1,551.88500 BDT
10 OMR3,103.77000 BDT
20 OMR6,207.54000 BDT
50 OMR15,518.85000 BDT
100 OMR31,037.70000 BDT
250 OMR77,594.25000 BDT
500 OMR155,188.50000 BDT
1000 OMR310,377.00000 BDT
2000 OMR620,754.00000 BDT
5000 OMR1,551,885.00000 BDT
10000 OMR3,103,770.00000 BDT