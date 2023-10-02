5000 Australian dollars to Samoan talas

Convert AUD to WST at the real exchange rate

5,000 aud
8,903 wst

1.00000 AUD = 1.78060 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:22 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AUD to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 WST
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.056687.73481.433651.639660.967218.387
1GBP1.1540711.21935101.2491.654481.892231.1162121.2191
1USD0.946450.820109183.0351.356851.551830.915417.402
1INR0.0113980.009876670.012043110.01634070.01868890.01102430.209574

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 AUD1.78060 WST
5 AUD8.90300 WST
10 AUD17.80600 WST
20 AUD35.61200 WST
50 AUD89.03000 WST
100 AUD178.06000 WST
250 AUD445.15000 WST
500 AUD890.30000 WST
1000 AUD1780.60000 WST
2000 AUD3561.20000 WST
5000 AUD8903.00000 WST
10000 AUD17806.00000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Australian Dollar
1 WST0.56161 AUD
5 WST2.80804 AUD
10 WST5.61608 AUD
20 WST11.23216 AUD
50 WST28.08040 AUD
100 WST56.16080 AUD
250 WST140.40200 AUD
500 WST280.80400 AUD
1000 WST561.60800 AUD
2000 WST1123.21600 AUD
5000 WST2808.04000 AUD
10000 WST5616.08000 AUD