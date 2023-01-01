10 thousand Australian dollars to Uzbekistan soms

Convert AUD to UZS at the real exchange rate

10000 aud
78593000 uzs

1.00000 AUD = 7859.30000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:17 UTC
AUD to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 UZS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Uzbekistan Som
1 AUD7859.30000 UZS
5 AUD39296.50000 UZS
10 AUD78593.00000 UZS
20 AUD157186.00000 UZS
50 AUD392965.00000 UZS
100 AUD785930.00000 UZS
250 AUD1964825.00000 UZS
500 AUD3929650.00000 UZS
1000 AUD7859300.00000 UZS
2000 AUD15718600.00000 UZS
5000 AUD39296500.00000 UZS
10000 AUD78593000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Australian Dollar
1 UZS0.00013 AUD
5 UZS0.00064 AUD
10 UZS0.00127 AUD
20 UZS0.00254 AUD
50 UZS0.00636 AUD
100 UZS0.01272 AUD
250 UZS0.03181 AUD
500 UZS0.06362 AUD
1000 UZS0.12724 AUD
2000 UZS0.25448 AUD
5000 UZS0.63619 AUD
10000 UZS1.27238 AUD