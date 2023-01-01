1 Australian dollar to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert AUD to NIO at the real exchange rate

1 aud
23.74 nio

1.00000 AUD = 23.74280 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:28 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AUD to NIO conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 NIO
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.056187.69331.434241.641560.967218.392
1GBP1.154211.21895101.2161.65541.894691.1163421.228
1USD0.94690.820378183.0351.358051.554360.915817.415
1INR0.01140340.009879910.012043110.01635520.01871940.01102910.209731

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 AUD23.74280 NIO
5 AUD118.71400 NIO
10 AUD237.42800 NIO
20 AUD474.85600 NIO
50 AUD1187.14000 NIO
100 AUD2374.28000 NIO
250 AUD5935.70000 NIO
500 AUD11871.40000 NIO
1000 AUD23742.80000 NIO
2000 AUD47485.60000 NIO
5000 AUD118714.00000 NIO
10000 AUD237428.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Australian Dollar
1 NIO0.04212 AUD
5 NIO0.21059 AUD
10 NIO0.42118 AUD
20 NIO0.84236 AUD
50 NIO2.10590 AUD
100 NIO4.21180 AUD
250 NIO10.52950 AUD
500 NIO21.05900 AUD
1000 NIO42.11800 AUD
2000 NIO84.23600 AUD
5000 NIO210.59000 AUD
10000 NIO421.18000 AUD