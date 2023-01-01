100 Australian dollars to Malawian kwachas
Convert AUD to MWK at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Australian dollars to Malawian kwachas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Australian dollars
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Malawian Kwacha
|1 AUD
|695.55400 MWK
|5 AUD
|3477.77000 MWK
|10 AUD
|6955.54000 MWK
|20 AUD
|13911.08000 MWK
|50 AUD
|34777.70000 MWK
|100 AUD
|69555.40000 MWK
|250 AUD
|173888.50000 MWK
|500 AUD
|347777.00000 MWK
|1000 AUD
|695554.00000 MWK
|2000 AUD
|1391108.00000 MWK
|5000 AUD
|3477770.00000 MWK
|10000 AUD
|6955540.00000 MWK