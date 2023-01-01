500 Australian dollars to Moldovan leus

Convert AUD to MDL at the real exchange rate

500 aud
5,853.10 mdl

1.00000 AUD = 11.70620 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:12 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AUD to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 MDL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.05687.6851.434151.641790.967218.3955
1GBP1.1539311.21855101.1821.654911.894511.1160921.2271
1USD0.946950.820647183.0351.35811.554730.915917.42
1INR0.01140450.009883150.012043110.01635580.01872370.01103030.209791

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 AUD11.70620 MDL
5 AUD58.53100 MDL
10 AUD117.06200 MDL
20 AUD234.12400 MDL
50 AUD585.31000 MDL
100 AUD1170.62000 MDL
250 AUD2926.55000 MDL
500 AUD5853.10000 MDL
1000 AUD11706.20000 MDL
2000 AUD23412.40000 MDL
5000 AUD58531.00000 MDL
10000 AUD117062.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Australian Dollar
1 MDL0.08542 AUD
5 MDL0.42712 AUD
10 MDL0.85425 AUD
20 MDL1.70849 AUD
50 MDL4.27123 AUD
100 MDL8.54245 AUD
250 MDL21.35612 AUD
500 MDL42.71225 AUD
1000 MDL85.42450 AUD
2000 MDL170.84900 AUD
5000 MDL427.12250 AUD
10000 MDL854.24500 AUD