10 thousand Australian dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert AUD to KZT at the real exchange rate

10000 aud
3073200 kzt

1.00000 AUD = 307.32000 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:2 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AUD to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 KZT
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.055987.67671.433911.642020.9671518.4028
1GBP1.153811.2184101.171.654591.894721.115921.2349
1USD0.947050.820749183.0351.3581.555090.91617.4285
1INR0.01140550.009884370.012043110.01635450.01872810.01103150.209893

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AUD307.32000 KZT
5 AUD1536.60000 KZT
10 AUD3073.20000 KZT
20 AUD6146.40000 KZT
50 AUD15366.00000 KZT
100 AUD30732.00000 KZT
250 AUD76830.00000 KZT
500 AUD153660.00000 KZT
1000 AUD307320.00000 KZT
2000 AUD614640.00000 KZT
5000 AUD1536600.00000 KZT
10000 AUD3073200.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Australian Dollar
1 KZT0.00325 AUD
5 KZT0.01627 AUD
10 KZT0.03254 AUD
20 KZT0.06508 AUD
50 KZT0.16270 AUD
100 KZT0.32539 AUD
250 KZT0.81349 AUD
500 KZT1.62697 AUD
1000 KZT3.25394 AUD
2000 KZT6.50788 AUD
5000 KZT16.26970 AUD
10000 KZT32.53940 AUD