20 Australian dollars to Comorian francs

Convert AUD to KMF at the real exchange rate

20 aud
5,995 kmf

1.00000 AUD = 299.76000 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:57 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AUD to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 KMF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.055987.67671.433911.642150.9670518.4028
1GBP1.153811.21825101.1571.654381.894631.1157821.2323
1USD0.947050.82085183.0351.3581.555210.915917.4285
1INR0.01140550.009885590.012043110.01635450.01872960.01103030.209893

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 AUD299.76000 KMF
5 AUD1498.80000 KMF
10 AUD2997.60000 KMF
20 AUD5995.20000 KMF
50 AUD14988.00000 KMF
100 AUD29976.00000 KMF
250 AUD74940.00000 KMF
500 AUD149880.00000 KMF
1000 AUD299760.00000 KMF
2000 AUD599520.00000 KMF
5000 AUD1498800.00000 KMF
10000 AUD2997600.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Australian Dollar
1 KMF0.00334 AUD
5 KMF0.01668 AUD
10 KMF0.03336 AUD
20 KMF0.06672 AUD
50 KMF0.16680 AUD
100 KMF0.33360 AUD
250 KMF0.83400 AUD
500 KMF1.66800 AUD
1000 KMF3.33600 AUD
2000 KMF6.67200 AUD
5000 KMF16.68000 AUD
10000 KMF33.36000 AUD