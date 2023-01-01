20 Australian dollars to Cambodian riels

Convert AUD to KHR at the real exchange rate

20 aud
53,077.40 khr

1.00000 AUD = 2653.87000 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:56 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AUD to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 KHR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.055987.67671.433911.642020.967218.4028
1GBP1.1536711.2182101.1531.654321.894411.1158321.2314
1USD0.947050.820883183.0351.3581.555090.91617.4285
1INR0.01140550.009885990.012043110.01635450.01872810.01103150.209893

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 AUD2653.87000 KHR
5 AUD13269.35000 KHR
10 AUD26538.70000 KHR
20 AUD53077.40000 KHR
50 AUD132693.50000 KHR
100 AUD265387.00000 KHR
250 AUD663467.50000 KHR
500 AUD1326935.00000 KHR
1000 AUD2653870.00000 KHR
2000 AUD5307740.00000 KHR
5000 AUD13269350.00000 KHR
10000 AUD26538700.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Australian Dollar
1 KHR0.00038 AUD
5 KHR0.00188 AUD
10 KHR0.00377 AUD
20 KHR0.00754 AUD
50 KHR0.01884 AUD
100 KHR0.03768 AUD
250 KHR0.09420 AUD
500 KHR0.18840 AUD
1000 KHR0.37681 AUD
2000 KHR0.75362 AUD
5000 KHR1.88404 AUD
10000 KHR3.76809 AUD