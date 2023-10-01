5 Australian dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert AUD to IDR at the real exchange rate

5 aud
49,687.85 idr

1.00000 AUD = 9937.57000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:43 UTC
AUD to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 IDR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 AUD9937.57000 IDR
5 AUD49687.85000 IDR
10 AUD99375.70000 IDR
20 AUD198751.40000 IDR
50 AUD496878.50000 IDR
100 AUD993757.00000 IDR
250 AUD2484392.50000 IDR
500 AUD4968785.00000 IDR
1000 AUD9937570.00000 IDR
2000 AUD19875140.00000 IDR
5000 AUD49687850.00000 IDR
10000 AUD99375700.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Australian Dollar
1 IDR0.00010 AUD
5 IDR0.00050 AUD
10 IDR0.00101 AUD
20 IDR0.00201 AUD
50 IDR0.00503 AUD
100 IDR0.01006 AUD
250 IDR0.02516 AUD
500 IDR0.05031 AUD
1000 IDR0.10063 AUD
2000 IDR0.20126 AUD
5000 IDR0.50314 AUD
10000 IDR1.00628 AUD