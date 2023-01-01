1 thousand Australian dollars to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert AUD to FKP at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
527.30 fkp

1.00000 AUD = 0.52729 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:27 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AUD to FKP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 FKP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.056487.71821.433961.642160.9671518.3954
1GBP1.1534711.21855101.1821.654061.894221.1155821.219
1USD0.94660.820647183.0351.35741.554480.915417.4133
1INR0.01140010.009883150.012043110.01634730.01872080.01102430.20971

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Falkland Islands Pound
1 AUD0.52729 FKP
5 AUD2.63647 FKP
10 AUD5.27295 FKP
20 AUD10.54590 FKP
50 AUD26.36475 FKP
100 AUD52.72950 FKP
250 AUD131.82375 FKP
500 AUD263.64750 FKP
1000 AUD527.29500 FKP
2000 AUD1054.59000 FKP
5000 AUD2636.47500 FKP
10000 AUD5272.95000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Australian Dollar
1 FKP1.89647 AUD
5 FKP9.48235 AUD
10 FKP18.96470 AUD
20 FKP37.92940 AUD
50 FKP94.82350 AUD
100 FKP189.64700 AUD
250 FKP474.11750 AUD
500 FKP948.23500 AUD
1000 FKP1896.47000 AUD
2000 FKP3792.94000 AUD
5000 FKP9482.35000 AUD
10000 FKP18964.70000 AUD