1 Australian dollar to Fijian dollars

Convert AUD to FJD at the real exchange rate

1 aud
1.48 fjd

1.00000 AUD = 1.47614 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:25 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Save when you send money abroad

AUD to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 FJD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.056587.72651.434091.642310.967218.4011
1GBP1.1532711.21845101.1741.653921.894061.1154421.2217
1USD0.94650.820715183.0351.35741.554480.915517.417
1INR0.01139910.009883960.012043110.01634730.01872080.01102550.209755

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 AUD1.47614 FJD
5 AUD7.38070 FJD
10 AUD14.76140 FJD
20 AUD29.52280 FJD
50 AUD73.80700 FJD
100 AUD147.61400 FJD
250 AUD369.03500 FJD
500 AUD738.07000 FJD
1000 AUD1476.14000 FJD
2000 AUD2952.28000 FJD
5000 AUD7380.70000 FJD
10000 AUD14761.40000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 FJD0.67744 AUD
5 FJD3.38722 AUD
10 FJD6.77444 AUD
20 FJD13.54888 AUD
50 FJD33.87220 AUD
100 FJD67.74440 AUD
250 FJD169.36100 AUD
500 FJD338.72200 AUD
1000 FJD677.44400 AUD
2000 FJD1354.88800 AUD
5000 FJD3387.22000 AUD
10000 FJD6774.44000 AUD