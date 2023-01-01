10 Australian dollars to Ethiopian birrs

Convert AUD to ETB at the real exchange rate

10 aud
358.46 etb

1.00000 AUD = 35.84620 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:23 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AUD to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 ETB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.056687.73481.434181.642470.967218.4017
1GBP1.1531411.2184101.171.65381.893981.1153121.2197
1USD0.946450.820749183.0351.357351.554480.915417.416
1INR0.0113980.009884370.012043110.01634670.01872080.01102430.209743

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 AUD35.84620 ETB
5 AUD179.23100 ETB
10 AUD358.46200 ETB
20 AUD716.92400 ETB
50 AUD1792.31000 ETB
100 AUD3584.62000 ETB
250 AUD8961.55000 ETB
500 AUD17923.10000 ETB
1000 AUD35846.20000 ETB
2000 AUD71692.40000 ETB
5000 AUD179231.00000 ETB
10000 AUD358462.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Australian Dollar
1 ETB0.02790 AUD
5 ETB0.13948 AUD
10 ETB0.27897 AUD
20 ETB0.55794 AUD
50 ETB1.39484 AUD
100 ETB2.78969 AUD
250 ETB6.97422 AUD
500 ETB13.94845 AUD
1000 ETB27.89690 AUD
2000 ETB55.79380 AUD
5000 ETB139.48450 AUD
10000 ETB278.96900 AUD