5 Argentine pesos to Panamanian balboas

Convert ARS to PAB at the real exchange rate

5 ars
0.01 pab

1.00000 ARS = 0.00286 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:56 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

ARS to PAB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 PAB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.049387.28821.434341.648550.962418.5617
1GBP1.1536711.21055100.7021.654761.901891.1102921.4141
1USD0.9530.826071183.18711.366951.571090.917217.6896
1INR0.01145630.009930280.012021110.01643220.01888620.01102570.212648

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Panamanian Balboa
1 ARS0.00286 PAB
5 ARS0.01429 PAB
10 ARS0.02857 PAB
20 ARS0.05714 PAB
50 ARS0.14286 PAB
100 ARS0.28571 PAB
250 ARS0.71429 PAB
500 ARS1.42857 PAB
1000 ARS2.85714 PAB
2000 ARS5.71428 PAB
5000 ARS14.28570 PAB
10000 ARS28.57140 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Argentine Peso
1 PAB350.00000 ARS
5 PAB1750.00000 ARS
10 PAB3500.00000 ARS
20 PAB7000.00000 ARS
50 PAB17500.00000 ARS
100 PAB35000.00000 ARS
250 PAB87500.00000 ARS
500 PAB175000.00000 ARS
1000 PAB350000.00000 ARS
2000 PAB700000.00000 ARS
5000 PAB1750000.00000 ARS
10000 PAB3500000.00000 ARS