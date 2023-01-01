10 thousand Argentine pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert ARS to NIO at the real exchange rate

10000 ars
1045.43 nio

1.00000 ARS = 0.10454 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:48 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

ARS to NIO conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 NIO
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.0491587.27571.434141.648180.9624518.5658
1GBP1.153811.2105100.6981.654691.901661.1104821.421
1USD0.953150.826105183.18711.366951.570970.917417.696
1INR0.01145790.009930690.012021110.01643220.01888480.01102820.212725

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 ARS0.10454 NIO
5 ARS0.52272 NIO
10 ARS1.04543 NIO
20 ARS2.09086 NIO
50 ARS5.22715 NIO
100 ARS10.45430 NIO
250 ARS26.13575 NIO
500 ARS52.27150 NIO
1000 ARS104.54300 NIO
2000 ARS209.08600 NIO
5000 ARS522.71500 NIO
10000 ARS1045.43000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Argentine Peso
1 NIO9.56546 ARS
5 NIO47.82730 ARS
10 NIO95.65460 ARS
20 NIO191.30920 ARS
50 NIO478.27300 ARS
100 NIO956.54600 ARS
250 NIO2391.36500 ARS
500 NIO4782.73000 ARS
1000 NIO9565.46000 ARS
2000 NIO19130.92000 ARS
5000 NIO47827.30000 ARS
10000 NIO95654.60000 ARS