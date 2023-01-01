1 Argentine peso to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert ARS to MVR

1 ars
0.04 mvr

1.00000 ARS = 0.04417 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39 UTC
ARS to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 MVR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.049387.28821.434291.648550.962518.5768
1GBP1.1536711.21055100.7021.65471.901891.1104121.4316
1USD0.9530.826071183.18711.36691.571090.917317.704
1INR0.01145630.009930280.012021110.01643160.01888620.0110270.212821

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 ARS0.04417 MVR
5 ARS0.22086 MVR
10 ARS0.44171 MVR
20 ARS0.88343 MVR
50 ARS2.20857 MVR
100 ARS4.41714 MVR
250 ARS11.04285 MVR
500 ARS22.08570 MVR
1000 ARS44.17140 MVR
2000 ARS88.34280 MVR
5000 ARS220.85700 MVR
10000 ARS441.71400 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Argentine Peso
1 MVR22.63910 ARS
5 MVR113.19550 ARS
10 MVR226.39100 ARS
20 MVR452.78200 ARS
50 MVR1131.95500 ARS
100 MVR2263.91000 ARS
250 MVR5659.77500 ARS
500 MVR11319.55000 ARS
1000 MVR22639.10000 ARS
2000 MVR45278.20000 ARS
5000 MVR113195.50000 ARS
10000 MVR226391.00000 ARS