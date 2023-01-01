500 Argentine pesos to Moroccan dirhams

Convert ARS to MAD at the real exchange rate

500 ars
14.74 mad

1.00000 ARS = 0.02948 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:24 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

ARS to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.049587.30491.434511.648080.962418.5521
1GBP1.153811.21085100.7271.655051.901461.1104221.4043
1USD0.9530.825866183.18711.366851.570350.9170517.6771
1INR0.01145410.009927810.012021110.0164310.01887730.01102390.212498

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Moroccan Dirham
1 ARS0.02948 MAD
5 ARS0.14742 MAD
10 ARS0.29483 MAD
20 ARS0.58967 MAD
50 ARS1.47417 MAD
100 ARS2.94834 MAD
250 ARS7.37085 MAD
500 ARS14.74170 MAD
1000 ARS29.48340 MAD
2000 ARS58.96680 MAD
5000 ARS147.41700 MAD
10000 ARS294.83400 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Argentine Peso
1 MAD33.91740 ARS
5 MAD169.58700 ARS
10 MAD339.17400 ARS
20 MAD678.34800 ARS
50 MAD1695.87000 ARS
100 MAD3391.74000 ARS
250 MAD8479.35000 ARS
500 MAD16958.70000 ARS
1000 MAD33917.40000 ARS
2000 MAD67834.80000 ARS
5000 MAD169587.00000 ARS
10000 MAD339174.00000 ARS