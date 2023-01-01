2000 Argentine pesos to Comorian francs

Convert ARS to KMF at the real exchange rate

2000 ars
2661 kmf

1.00000 ARS = 1.33063 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:1 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

ARS to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 KMF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.0587.34651.434141.647580.962518.5183
1GBP1.1540711.212100.8231.655411.901771.1107921.3754
1USD0.95240.825083183.18711.365851.569120.916717.6365
1INR0.01144870.009918390.012021110.0164190.01886250.01101970.21201

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Comorian Franc
1 ARS1.33063 KMF
5 ARS6.65315 KMF
10 ARS13.30630 KMF
20 ARS26.61260 KMF
50 ARS66.53150 KMF
100 ARS133.06300 KMF
250 ARS332.65750 KMF
500 ARS665.31500 KMF
1000 ARS1330.63000 KMF
2000 ARS2661.26000 KMF
5000 ARS6653.15000 KMF
10000 ARS13306.30000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Argentine Peso
1 KMF0.75152 ARS
5 KMF3.75762 ARS
10 KMF7.51525 ARS
20 KMF15.03050 ARS
50 KMF37.57625 ARS
100 KMF75.15250 ARS
250 KMF187.88125 ARS
500 KMF375.76250 ARS
1000 KMF751.52500 ARS
2000 KMF1503.05000 ARS
5000 KMF3757.62500 ARS
10000 KMF7515.25000 ARS