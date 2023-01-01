100 Argentine pesos to Hungarian forints

Convert ARS to HUF at the real exchange rate

100 ars
106 huf

1.00000 ARS = 1.05860 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:2 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

ARS to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 HUF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.049587.30491.434671.647830.9629518.5405
1GBP1.1540711.2112100.7561.655711.901711.1113121.3971
1USD0.952850.825627183.18711.3671.570110.9175517.666
1INR0.01145410.009924950.012021110.01643280.01887440.011030.212365

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Hungarian Forint
1 ARS1.05860 HUF
5 ARS5.29300 HUF
10 ARS10.58600 HUF
20 ARS21.17200 HUF
50 ARS52.93000 HUF
100 ARS105.86000 HUF
250 ARS264.65000 HUF
500 ARS529.30000 HUF
1000 ARS1058.60000 HUF
2000 ARS2117.20000 HUF
5000 ARS5293.00000 HUF
10000 ARS10586.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Argentine Peso
2000 HUF1889.28200 ARS
5000 HUF4723.20500 ARS
10000 HUF9446.41000 ARS
15000 HUF14169.61500 ARS
20000 HUF18892.82000 ARS
30000 HUF28339.23000 ARS
40000 HUF37785.64000 ARS
50000 HUF47232.05000 ARS
60000 HUF56678.46000 ARS
100000 HUF94464.10000 ARS
150000 HUF141696.15000 ARS
200000 HUF188928.20000 ARS