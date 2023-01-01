500 Argentine pesos to Algerian dinars

Convert ARS to DZD at the real exchange rate

500 ars
196.87 dzd

1.00000 ARS = 0.39375 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:40 UTC
ARS to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 DZD
Mid market rate

1EUR10.866251.049987.33811.435161.648190.963718.4819
1GBP1.154411.2121100.8311.656881.902831.112521.3372
1USD0.95250.825014183.18711.366951.569860.917717.6035
1INR0.01144980.009917580.012021110.01643220.01887140.01103180.211613

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Algerian Dinar
1 ARS0.39375 DZD
5 ARS1.96875 DZD
10 ARS3.93749 DZD
20 ARS7.87498 DZD
50 ARS19.68745 DZD
100 ARS39.37490 DZD
250 ARS98.43725 DZD
500 ARS196.87450 DZD
1000 ARS393.74900 DZD
2000 ARS787.49800 DZD
5000 ARS1968.74500 DZD
10000 ARS3937.49000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Argentine Peso
1 DZD2.53969 ARS
5 DZD12.69845 ARS
10 DZD25.39690 ARS
20 DZD50.79380 ARS
50 DZD126.98450 ARS
100 DZD253.96900 ARS
250 DZD634.92250 ARS
500 DZD1269.84500 ARS
1000 DZD2539.69000 ARS
2000 DZD5079.38000 ARS
5000 DZD12698.45000 ARS
10000 DZD25396.90000 ARS