5 Argentine pesos to Dominican pesos

Convert ARS to DOP at the real exchange rate

5 ars
0.81 dop

1.00000 ARS = 0.16226 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:38 UTC
ARS to DOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 DOP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Dominican Peso
1 ARS0.16226 DOP
5 ARS0.81130 DOP
10 ARS1.62260 DOP
20 ARS3.24520 DOP
50 ARS8.11300 DOP
100 ARS16.22600 DOP
250 ARS40.56500 DOP
500 ARS81.13000 DOP
1000 ARS162.26000 DOP
2000 ARS324.52000 DOP
5000 ARS811.30000 DOP
10000 ARS1622.60000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Argentine Peso
1 DOP6.16295 ARS
5 DOP30.81475 ARS
10 DOP61.62950 ARS
20 DOP123.25900 ARS
50 DOP308.14750 ARS
100 DOP616.29500 ARS
250 DOP1540.73750 ARS
500 DOP3081.47500 ARS
1000 DOP6162.95000 ARS
2000 DOP12325.90000 ARS
5000 DOP30814.75000 ARS
10000 DOP61629.50000 ARS