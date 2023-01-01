1 Argentine peso to Czech korunas

Convert ARS to CZK at the real exchange rate

1 ars
0.07 czk

1.00000 ARS = 0.06646 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:34 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

ARS to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 CZK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.050487.37971.435581.648460.963718.493
1GBP1.1544711.2126100.8731.657261.903011.1125621.3487
1USD0.9520.824674183.18711.36671.569370.9174517.6057
1INR0.01144430.009913490.012021110.01642920.01886550.01102880.21164

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ARS0.06646 CZK
5 ARS0.33229 CZK
10 ARS0.66457 CZK
20 ARS1.32914 CZK
50 ARS3.32286 CZK
100 ARS6.64571 CZK
250 ARS16.61428 CZK
500 ARS33.22855 CZK
1000 ARS66.45710 CZK
2000 ARS132.91420 CZK
5000 ARS332.28550 CZK
10000 ARS664.57100 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Argentine Peso
1 CZK15.04730 ARS
5 CZK75.23650 ARS
10 CZK150.47300 ARS
20 CZK300.94600 ARS
50 CZK752.36500 ARS
100 CZK1504.73000 ARS
250 CZK3761.82500 ARS
500 CZK7523.65000 ARS
1000 CZK15047.30000 ARS
2000 CZK30094.60000 ARS
5000 CZK75236.50000 ARS
10000 CZK150473.00000 ARS