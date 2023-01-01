5 Angolan kwanzas to Saint Helena pounds

Convert AOA to SHP at the real exchange rate

5 aoa
0.00 shp

1.00000 AOA = 0.00099 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:34 UTC
AOA to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 SHP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Saint Helena Pound
1 AOA0.00099 SHP
5 AOA0.00493 SHP
10 AOA0.00985 SHP
20 AOA0.01970 SHP
50 AOA0.04926 SHP
100 AOA0.09852 SHP
250 AOA0.24629 SHP
500 AOA0.49258 SHP
1000 AOA0.98516 SHP
2000 AOA1.97032 SHP
5000 AOA4.92579 SHP
10000 AOA9.85159 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 SHP1015.06000 AOA
5 SHP5075.30000 AOA
10 SHP10150.60000 AOA
20 SHP20301.20000 AOA
50 SHP50753.00000 AOA
100 SHP101506.00000 AOA
250 SHP253765.00000 AOA
500 SHP507530.00000 AOA
1000 SHP1015060.00000 AOA
2000 SHP2030120.00000 AOA
5000 SHP5075300.00000 AOA
10000 SHP10150600.00000 AOA