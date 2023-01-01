5000 Angolan kwanzas to Swedish kronor

Convert AOA to SEK at the real exchange rate

5000 aoa
66.01 sek

1.00000 AOA = 0.01320 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32 UTC
AOA to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Swedish Krona
1 AOA0.01320 SEK
5 AOA0.06601 SEK
10 AOA0.13201 SEK
20 AOA0.26402 SEK
50 AOA0.66006 SEK
100 AOA1.32011 SEK
250 AOA3.30028 SEK
500 AOA6.60055 SEK
1000 AOA13.20110 SEK
2000 AOA26.40220 SEK
5000 AOA66.00550 SEK
10000 AOA132.01100 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Angolan Kwanza
1 SEK75.75150 AOA
5 SEK378.75750 AOA
10 SEK757.51500 AOA
20 SEK1515.03000 AOA
50 SEK3787.57500 AOA
100 SEK7575.15000 AOA
250 SEK18937.87500 AOA
500 SEK37875.75000 AOA
1000 SEK75751.50000 AOA
2000 SEK151503.00000 AOA
5000 SEK378757.50000 AOA
10000 SEK757515.00000 AOA