1 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert AOA to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
4.55 pen

1.00000 AOA = 0.00455 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:21 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AOA to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 PEN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865651.0495587.3091.433951.647130.9638518.4595
1GBP1.155211.21245100.861.656511.902781.1134421.3246
1USD0.952750.824776183.18711.366251.569370.918317.588
1INR0.01145360.009914710.012021110.01642380.01886550.0110390.211427

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 AOA0.00455 PEN
5 AOA0.02277 PEN
10 AOA0.04554 PEN
20 AOA0.09108 PEN
50 AOA0.22769 PEN
100 AOA0.45538 PEN
250 AOA1.13844 PEN
500 AOA2.27688 PEN
1000 AOA4.55376 PEN
2000 AOA9.10752 PEN
5000 AOA22.76880 PEN
10000 AOA45.53760 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Angolan Kwanza
1 PEN219.59900 AOA
5 PEN1097.99500 AOA
10 PEN2195.99000 AOA
20 PEN4391.98000 AOA
50 PEN10979.95000 AOA
100 PEN21959.90000 AOA
250 PEN54899.75000 AOA
500 PEN109799.50000 AOA
1000 PEN219599.00000 AOA
2000 PEN439198.00000 AOA
5000 PEN1097995.00000 AOA
10000 PEN2195990.00000 AOA