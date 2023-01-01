10 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Omani rials

Convert AOA to OMR

10,000 aoa
4.610 omr

1.00000 AOA = 0.00046 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:20 UTC
AOA to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.0496587.31731.434141.647160.9637518.4544
1GBP1.1551311.2125100.8641.656641.902711.1132621.3176
1USD0.95270.824742183.18711.36631.569240.918217.5815
1INR0.01145250.00991430.012021110.01642440.0188640.01103780.211349

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Omani Rial
1 AOA0.00046 OMR
5 AOA0.00230 OMR
10 AOA0.00461 OMR
20 AOA0.00922 OMR
50 AOA0.02305 OMR
100 AOA0.04610 OMR
250 AOA0.11524 OMR
500 AOA0.23049 OMR
1000 AOA0.46097 OMR
2000 AOA0.92195 OMR
5000 AOA2.30487 OMR
10000 AOA4.60974 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Angolan Kwanza
1 OMR2169.32000 AOA
5 OMR10846.60000 AOA
10 OMR21693.20000 AOA
20 OMR43386.40000 AOA
50 OMR108466.00000 AOA
100 OMR216932.00000 AOA
250 OMR542330.00000 AOA
500 OMR1084660.00000 AOA
1000 OMR2169320.00000 AOA
2000 OMR4338640.00000 AOA
5000 OMR10846600.00000 AOA
10000 OMR21693200.00000 AOA