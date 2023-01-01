250 Angolan kwanzas to Malaysian ringgits

Convert AOA to MYR at the real exchange rate

250 aoa
1.41 myr

1.00000 AOA = 0.00565 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:15 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AOA to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 MYR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.049687.31321.433961.646820.963718.4584
1GBP1.1551311.2124100.8561.656381.902251.113221.3214
1USD0.952750.82481183.18711.36621.5690.9181517.5861
1INR0.0114530.009915120.012021110.01642320.01886110.01103720.211404

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Malaysian Ringgit
1 AOA0.00565 MYR
5 AOA0.02824 MYR
10 AOA0.05647 MYR
20 AOA0.11295 MYR
50 AOA0.28237 MYR
100 AOA0.56475 MYR
250 AOA1.41187 MYR
500 AOA2.82374 MYR
1000 AOA5.64749 MYR
2000 AOA11.29498 MYR
5000 AOA28.23745 MYR
10000 AOA56.47490 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Angolan Kwanza
1 MYR177.07000 AOA
5 MYR885.35000 AOA
10 MYR1770.70000 AOA
20 MYR3541.40000 AOA
50 MYR8853.50000 AOA
100 MYR17707.00000 AOA
250 MYR44267.50000 AOA
500 MYR88535.00000 AOA
1000 MYR177070.00000 AOA
2000 MYR354140.00000 AOA
5000 MYR885350.00000 AOA
10000 MYR1770700.00000 AOA