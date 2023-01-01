5000 Angolan kwanzas to Israeli new sheqels

Convert AOA to ILS at the real exchange rate

5,000 aoa
22.98 ils

1.00000 AOA = 0.00460 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:53 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AOA to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86581.049987.33811.4351.64690.9636518.4189
1GBP1.15511.2126100.8731.657381.902121.1130221.2732
1USD0.95250.824674183.18711.36681.568630.917917.5435
1INR0.01144980.009913490.012021110.01643040.01885660.01103420.210892

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Israeli New Sheqel
1 AOA0.00460 ILS
5 AOA0.02298 ILS
10 AOA0.04595 ILS
20 AOA0.09190 ILS
50 AOA0.22975 ILS
100 AOA0.45950 ILS
250 AOA1.14875 ILS
500 AOA2.29751 ILS
1000 AOA4.59501 ILS
2000 AOA9.19002 ILS
5000 AOA22.97505 ILS
10000 AOA45.95010 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Angolan Kwanza
1 ILS217.62700 AOA
5 ILS1088.13500 AOA
10 ILS2176.27000 AOA
20 ILS4352.54000 AOA
50 ILS10881.35000 AOA
100 ILS21762.70000 AOA
250 ILS54406.75000 AOA
500 ILS108813.50000 AOA
1000 ILS217627.00000 AOA
2000 ILS435254.00000 AOA
5000 ILS1088135.00000 AOA
10000 ILS2176270.00000 AOA