250 Angolan kwanzas to Georgian laris

Convert AOA to GEL at the real exchange rate

250 aoa
0.80 gel

1.00000 AOA = 0.00321 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:44 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AOA to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 GEL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86581.050687.39641.43581.647220.9643518.4125
1GBP1.15511.2134100.9391.658291.902481.1138321.2657
1USD0.951750.824131183.18711.366651.567890.917917.5257
1INR0.01144210.009906950.012021110.01642860.01884770.01103420.210678

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Georgian Lari
1 AOA0.00321 GEL
5 AOA0.01604 GEL
10 AOA0.03208 GEL
20 AOA0.06417 GEL
50 AOA0.16041 GEL
100 AOA0.32083 GEL
250 AOA0.80207 GEL
500 AOA1.60413 GEL
1000 AOA3.20826 GEL
2000 AOA6.41652 GEL
5000 AOA16.04130 GEL
10000 AOA32.08260 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Angolan Kwanza
1 GEL311.69600 AOA
5 GEL1558.48000 AOA
10 GEL3116.96000 AOA
20 GEL6233.92000 AOA
50 GEL15584.80000 AOA
100 GEL31169.60000 AOA
250 GEL77924.00000 AOA
500 GEL155848.00000 AOA
1000 GEL311696.00000 AOA
2000 GEL623392.00000 AOA
5000 GEL1558480.00000 AOA
10000 GEL3116960.00000 AOA