2000 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Swiss francs

Convert ANG to CHF at the real exchange rate

2000 ang
1017.84 chf

1.00000 ANG = 0.50892 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:58 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

ANG to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ANG → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.0516587.50741.43641.648740.9644518.4128
1GBP1.15411.2136100.9831.65761.902641.1129821.2483
1USD0.950850.823995183.20961.365851.567770.917217.5085
1INR0.01142760.009902640.012017910.01641460.01884120.01102280.210414

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Swiss Franc
1 ANG0.50892 CHF
5 ANG2.54460 CHF
10 ANG5.08919 CHF
20 ANG10.17838 CHF
50 ANG25.44595 CHF
100 ANG50.89190 CHF
250 ANG127.22975 CHF
500 ANG254.45950 CHF
1000 ANG508.91900 CHF
2000 ANG1017.83800 CHF
5000 ANG2544.59500 CHF
10000 ANG5089.19000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 CHF1.96495 ANG
5 CHF9.82475 ANG
10 CHF19.64950 ANG
20 CHF39.29900 ANG
50 CHF98.24750 ANG
100 CHF196.49500 ANG
250 CHF491.23750 ANG
500 CHF982.47500 ANG
1000 CHF1964.95000 ANG
2000 CHF3929.90000 ANG
5000 CHF9824.75000 ANG
10000 CHF19649.50000 ANG