50 Armenian drams to Uruguayan pesos

Convert AMD to UYU at the real exchange rate

50 amd
4.93 uyu

1.00000 AMD = 0.09854 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:30 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AMD to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 UYU
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.052387.52971.43461.647570.964618.4189
1GBP1.1536711.214100.981.655051.900741.1128321.2492
1USD0.95030.823723183.17941.36331.565680.916617.5035
1INR0.01142470.009902970.012022210.01638990.01882290.01101960.210431

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Uruguayan Peso
1 AMD0.09854 UYU
5 AMD0.49270 UYU
10 AMD0.98540 UYU
20 AMD1.97080 UYU
50 AMD4.92699 UYU
100 AMD9.85399 UYU
250 AMD24.63498 UYU
500 AMD49.26995 UYU
1000 AMD98.53990 UYU
2000 AMD197.07980 UYU
5000 AMD492.69950 UYU
10000 AMD985.39900 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Armenian Dram
1 UYU10.14820 AMD
5 UYU50.74100 AMD
10 UYU101.48200 AMD
20 UYU202.96400 AMD
50 UYU507.41000 AMD
100 UYU1014.82000 AMD
250 UYU2537.05000 AMD
500 UYU5074.10000 AMD
1000 UYU10148.20000 AMD
2000 UYU20296.40000 AMD
5000 UYU50741.00000 AMD
10000 UYU101482.00000 AMD