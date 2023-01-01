10 Armenian drams to Uruguayan pesos

Convert AMD to UYU at the real exchange rate

10 amd
0.99 uyu

1.00000 AMD = 0.09854 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:29 UTC
AMD to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 UYU
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.052587.55381.434291.647360.9646518.4161
1GBP1.1536711.21425101.0091.654721.900531.1128921.2463
1USD0.95010.823554183.18651.362751.565190.916617.4975
1INR0.01142150.009900090.012021210.01638190.01881540.01101860.210341

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Uruguayan Peso
1 AMD0.09854 UYU
5 AMD0.49270 UYU
10 AMD0.98541 UYU
20 AMD1.97081 UYU
50 AMD4.92703 UYU
100 AMD9.85406 UYU
250 AMD24.63515 UYU
500 AMD49.27030 UYU
1000 AMD98.54060 UYU
2000 AMD197.08120 UYU
5000 AMD492.70300 UYU
10000 AMD985.40600 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Armenian Dram
1 UYU10.14810 AMD
5 UYU50.74050 AMD
10 UYU101.48100 AMD
20 UYU202.96200 AMD
50 UYU507.40500 AMD
100 UYU1014.81000 AMD
250 UYU2537.02500 AMD
500 UYU5074.05000 AMD
1000 UYU10148.10000 AMD
2000 UYU20296.20000 AMD
5000 UYU50740.50000 AMD
10000 UYU101481.00000 AMD