5 Armenian drams to Ugandan shillings

Convert AMD to UGX at the real exchange rate

5 amd
48 ugx

1.00000 AMD = 9.61591 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:29 UTC
AMD to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 UGX
Mid market rate

1EUR10.86681.052587.55381.434291.647360.9646518.4161
1GBP1.1536711.21425101.0091.654721.900531.1128921.2463
1USD0.95010.823554183.18651.362751.565190.916617.4975
1INR0.01142150.009900090.012021210.01638190.01881540.01101860.210341

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Ugandan Shilling
1 AMD9.61591 UGX
5 AMD48.07955 UGX
10 AMD96.15910 UGX
20 AMD192.31820 UGX
50 AMD480.79550 UGX
100 AMD961.59100 UGX
250 AMD2403.97750 UGX
500 AMD4807.95500 UGX
1000 AMD9615.91000 UGX
2000 AMD19231.82000 UGX
5000 AMD48079.55000 UGX
10000 AMD96159.10000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Armenian Dram
1 UGX0.10399 AMD
5 UGX0.51997 AMD
10 UGX1.03994 AMD
20 UGX2.07988 AMD
50 UGX5.19970 AMD
100 UGX10.39940 AMD
250 UGX25.99850 AMD
500 UGX51.99700 AMD
1000 UGX103.99400 AMD
2000 UGX207.98800 AMD
5000 UGX519.97000 AMD
10000 UGX1039.94000 AMD