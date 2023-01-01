50 Armenian drams to Salvadoran colóns

Convert AMD to SVC at the real exchange rate

50 amd
1.12 svc

1.00000 AMD = 0.02242 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:13 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AMD to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 SVC
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.053287.60451.434991.649230.9651518.4605
1GBP1.1535411.2149101.0551.65531.902441.1133321.2948
1USD0.94950.823113183.17941.36251.565930.916417.528
1INR0.01141490.009895640.012022210.01638030.01882590.01101720.210725

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Salvadoran Colón
1 AMD0.02242 SVC
5 AMD0.11210 SVC
10 AMD0.22419 SVC
20 AMD0.44839 SVC
50 AMD1.12097 SVC
100 AMD2.24195 SVC
250 AMD5.60487 SVC
500 AMD11.20975 SVC
1000 AMD22.41950 SVC
2000 AMD44.83900 SVC
5000 AMD112.09750 SVC
10000 AMD224.19500 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Armenian Dram
1 SVC44.60410 AMD
5 SVC223.02050 AMD
10 SVC446.04100 AMD
20 SVC892.08200 AMD
50 SVC2230.20500 AMD
100 SVC4460.41000 AMD
250 SVC11151.02500 AMD
500 SVC22302.05000 AMD
1000 SVC44604.10000 AMD
2000 SVC89208.20000 AMD
5000 SVC223020.50000 AMD
10000 SVC446041.00000 AMD