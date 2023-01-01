5 Armenian drams to Polish zloty

5 amd
0.06 pln

1.00000 AMD = 0.01120 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:57 UTC
AMD to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 PLN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Polish Zloty
1 AMD0.01120 PLN
5 AMD0.05602 PLN
10 AMD0.11205 PLN
20 AMD0.22409 PLN
50 AMD0.56023 PLN
100 AMD1.12046 PLN
250 AMD2.80115 PLN
500 AMD5.60230 PLN
1000 AMD11.20460 PLN
2000 AMD22.40920 PLN
5000 AMD56.02300 PLN
10000 AMD112.04600 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Armenian Dram
1 PLN89.24910 AMD
5 PLN446.24550 AMD
10 PLN892.49100 AMD
20 PLN1784.98200 AMD
50 PLN4462.45500 AMD
100 PLN8924.91000 AMD
250 PLN22312.27500 AMD
500 PLN44624.55000 AMD
1000 PLN89249.10000 AMD
2000 PLN178498.20000 AMD
5000 PLN446245.50000 AMD
10000 PLN892491.00000 AMD