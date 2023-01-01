1 thousand Armenian drams to Kyrgystani soms

Convert AMD to KGS at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
227.24 kgs

1.00000 AMD = 0.22724 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:7 UTC
AMD to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 KGS
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kyrgystani Som
1 AMD0.22724 KGS
5 AMD1.13620 KGS
10 AMD2.27239 KGS
20 AMD4.54478 KGS
50 AMD11.36195 KGS
100 AMD22.72390 KGS
250 AMD56.80975 KGS
500 AMD113.61950 KGS
1000 AMD227.23900 KGS
2000 AMD454.47800 KGS
5000 AMD1136.19500 KGS
10000 AMD2272.39000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Armenian Dram
1 KGS4.40065 AMD
5 KGS22.00325 AMD
10 KGS44.00650 AMD
20 KGS88.01300 AMD
50 KGS220.03250 AMD
100 KGS440.06500 AMD
250 KGS1100.16250 AMD
500 KGS2200.32500 AMD
1000 KGS4400.65000 AMD
2000 KGS8801.30000 AMD
5000 KGS22003.25000 AMD
10000 KGS44006.50000 AMD