20 Armenian drams to Czech korunas

Convert AMD to CZK at the real exchange rate

20 amd
1.19 czk

1.00000 AMD = 0.05948 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:24 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AMD to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 CZK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.053787.6011.433351.646280.9629518.4242
1GBP1.1536711.2156101.0611.653581.899231.1109321.255
1USD0.949050.822639183.13661.36031.562380.913817.4852
1INR0.01141540.009895030.012028410.01636220.01879290.01099150.210319

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Czech Republic Koruna
1 AMD0.05948 CZK
5 AMD0.29741 CZK
10 AMD0.59482 CZK
20 AMD1.18964 CZK
50 AMD2.97409 CZK
100 AMD5.94819 CZK
250 AMD14.87047 CZK
500 AMD29.74095 CZK
1000 AMD59.48190 CZK
2000 AMD118.96380 CZK
5000 AMD297.40950 CZK
10000 AMD594.81900 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Armenian Dram
1 CZK16.81180 AMD
5 CZK84.05900 AMD
10 CZK168.11800 AMD
20 CZK336.23600 AMD
50 CZK840.59000 AMD
100 CZK1681.18000 AMD
250 CZK4202.95000 AMD
500 CZK8405.90000 AMD
1000 CZK16811.80000 AMD
2000 CZK33623.60000 AMD
5000 CZK84059.00000 AMD
10000 CZK168118.00000 AMD