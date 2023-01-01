10 Armenian drams to Bangladeshi takas

Convert AMD to BDT at the real exchange rate

10 amd
2.82 bdt

1.00000 AMD = 0.28233 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:1 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AMD to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 BDT
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.053887.6331.434171.647330.9633518.4176
1GBP1.1534711.21555101.0841.65431.900191.1111921.2445
1USD0.948950.822673183.1591.360951.563230.914117.4773
1INR0.01141120.009892770.012025210.01636560.01879810.01099220.210167

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AMD0.28233 BDT
5 AMD1.41164 BDT
10 AMD2.82328 BDT
20 AMD5.64656 BDT
50 AMD14.11640 BDT
100 AMD28.23280 BDT
250 AMD70.58200 BDT
500 AMD141.16400 BDT
1000 AMD282.32800 BDT
2000 AMD564.65600 BDT
5000 AMD1411.64000 BDT
10000 AMD2823.28000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Armenian Dram
1 BDT3.54197 AMD
5 BDT17.70985 AMD
10 BDT35.41970 AMD
20 BDT70.83940 AMD
50 BDT177.09850 AMD
100 BDT354.19700 AMD
250 BDT885.49250 AMD
500 BDT1770.98500 AMD
1000 BDT3541.97000 AMD
2000 BDT7083.94000 AMD
5000 BDT17709.85000 AMD
10000 BDT35419.70000 AMD