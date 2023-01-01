5 Albanian leks to Ugandan shillings
Convert ALL to UGX at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Albanian leks to Ugandan shillings
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Albanian leks
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Ugandan Shilling
|1 ALL
|37.18690 UGX
|5 ALL
|185.93450 UGX
|10 ALL
|371.86900 UGX
|20 ALL
|743.73800 UGX
|50 ALL
|1859.34500 UGX
|100 ALL
|3718.69000 UGX
|250 ALL
|9296.72500 UGX
|500 ALL
|18593.45000 UGX
|1000 ALL
|37186.90000 UGX
|2000 ALL
|74373.80000 UGX
|5000 ALL
|185934.50000 UGX
|10000 ALL
|371869.00000 UGX