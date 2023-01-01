10 Albanian leks to Ugandan shillings

Convert ALL to UGX at the real exchange rate

10 all
372 ugx

1.00000 ALL = 37.18690 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:41 UTC
ALL to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 UGX
Mid market rate

How to convert Albanian leks to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Ugandan Shilling
1 ALL37.18690 UGX
5 ALL185.93450 UGX
10 ALL371.86900 UGX
20 ALL743.73800 UGX
50 ALL1859.34500 UGX
100 ALL3718.69000 UGX
250 ALL9296.72500 UGX
500 ALL18593.45000 UGX
1000 ALL37186.90000 UGX
2000 ALL74373.80000 UGX
5000 ALL185934.50000 UGX
10000 ALL371869.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Albanian Lek
1 UGX0.02689 ALL
5 UGX0.13446 ALL
10 UGX0.26891 ALL
20 UGX0.53782 ALL
50 UGX1.34456 ALL
100 UGX2.68912 ALL
250 UGX6.72280 ALL
500 UGX13.44560 ALL
1000 UGX26.89120 ALL
2000 UGX53.78240 ALL
5000 UGX134.45600 ALL
10000 UGX268.91200 ALL