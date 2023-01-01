10 thousand Albanian leks to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert ALL to KZT at the real exchange rate

10,000 all
47,243.10 kzt

1.00000 ALL = 4.72431 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:5 UTC
ALL to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 KZT
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866651.053987.66591.43421.647230.962118.3918
1GBP1.1538711.21605101.1541.654861.900671.1101421.2215
1USD0.948850.822335183.18241.360851.562990.912917.4512
1INR0.01140690.009885920.012021810.01635980.01878990.01097470.209794

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ALL4.72431 KZT
5 ALL23.62155 KZT
10 ALL47.24310 KZT
20 ALL94.48620 KZT
50 ALL236.21550 KZT
100 ALL472.43100 KZT
250 ALL1181.07750 KZT
500 ALL2362.15500 KZT
1000 ALL4724.31000 KZT
2000 ALL9448.62000 KZT
5000 ALL23621.55000 KZT
10000 ALL47243.10000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Albanian Lek
1 KZT0.21167 ALL
5 KZT1.05835 ALL
10 KZT2.11671 ALL
20 KZT4.23342 ALL
50 KZT10.58355 ALL
100 KZT21.16710 ALL
250 KZT52.91775 ALL
500 KZT105.83550 ALL
1000 KZT211.67100 ALL
2000 KZT423.34200 ALL
5000 KZT1058.35500 ALL
10000 KZT2116.71000 ALL