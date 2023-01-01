5000 Albanian leks to British pounds sterling

5000 all
40.75 gbp

1.00000 ALL = 0.00815 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:43 UTC
ALL to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / British Pound Sterling
1 ALL0.00815 GBP
5 ALL0.04075 GBP
10 ALL0.08150 GBP
20 ALL0.16300 GBP
50 ALL0.40751 GBP
100 ALL0.81502 GBP
250 ALL2.03754 GBP
500 ALL4.07508 GBP
1000 ALL8.15017 GBP
2000 ALL16.30034 GBP
5000 ALL40.75085 GBP
10000 ALL81.50170 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Albanian Lek
1 GBP122.69700 ALL
5 GBP613.48500 ALL
10 GBP1226.97000 ALL
20 GBP2453.94000 ALL
50 GBP6134.85000 ALL
100 GBP12269.70000 ALL
250 GBP30674.25000 ALL
500 GBP61348.50000 ALL
1000 GBP122697.00000 ALL
2000 GBP245394.00000 ALL
5000 GBP613485.00000 ALL
10000 GBP1226970.00000 ALL