1 thousand Albanian leks to Armenian drams

Convert ALL to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
3,876.36 amd

1.00000 ALL = 3.87636 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:18 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

ALL to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 AMD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.055887.83991.435731.648140.9624518.4105
1GBP1.15411.2184101.3681.656841.901971.1106721.2459
1USD0.947150.820749183.19751.359851.561040.9115517.4375
1INR0.01138430.009865060.012019610.01634480.0187630.01095650.209592

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Armenian Dram
1 ALL3.87636 AMD
5 ALL19.38180 AMD
10 ALL38.76360 AMD
20 ALL77.52720 AMD
50 ALL193.81800 AMD
100 ALL387.63600 AMD
250 ALL969.09000 AMD
500 ALL1938.18000 AMD
1000 ALL3876.36000 AMD
2000 ALL7752.72000 AMD
5000 ALL19381.80000 AMD
10000 ALL38763.60000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Albanian Lek
1 AMD0.25797 ALL
5 AMD1.28987 ALL
10 AMD2.57974 ALL
20 AMD5.15948 ALL
50 AMD12.89870 ALL
100 AMD25.79740 ALL
250 AMD64.49350 ALL
500 AMD128.98700 ALL
1000 AMD257.97400 ALL
2000 AMD515.94800 ALL
5000 AMD1289.87000 ALL
10000 AMD2579.74000 ALL