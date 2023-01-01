2000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Samoan talas

Convert AED to WST at the real exchange rate

2000 aed
1504.60 wst

1.00000 AED = 0.75230 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:8 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AED to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 WST
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866451.0554587.79961.435311.648110.9624518.421
1GBP1.1541311.2182101.3381.656631.902251.110821.2615
1USD0.947450.820883183.18691.35991.561520.9118517.4532
1INR0.01138960.009867940.012021110.01634750.01877130.01096150.209807

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Samoan Tala
1 AED0.75230 WST
5 AED3.76150 WST
10 AED7.52299 WST
20 AED15.04598 WST
50 AED37.61495 WST
100 AED75.22990 WST
250 AED188.07475 WST
500 AED376.14950 WST
1000 AED752.29900 WST
2000 AED1504.59800 WST
5000 AED3761.49500 WST
10000 AED7522.99000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 WST1.32926 AED
5 WST6.64630 AED
10 WST13.29260 AED
20 WST26.58520 AED
50 WST66.46300 AED
100 WST132.92600 AED
250 WST332.31500 AED
500 WST664.63000 AED
1000 WST1329.26000 AED
2000 WST2658.52000 AED
5000 WST6646.30000 AED
10000 WST13292.60000 AED